DJ Uiagalelei's first half for the Seminoles wasn't what FSU wanted or needed
By Sam Fariss
The game that everyone has been waiting for: the 2024 season opener between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Florida State was out for revenge and Georgia Tech was trying to prove that they deserved to be in the ACC Championship conversation.
The Seminoles with a new quarterback and Georgia Tech filled to the brim with returning starters.
DJ Uiagalelei, FSU's new QB1 from Oregon State, was expected to be the new leader of the Noles offense.
However, as the first half unfolded, Uiagalelei's performance left a lot to be desired.
In the first quarter, DJU only had eight pass attempts. Sure, he completed seven of them for 62 yards but it looked like head coach Mike Norvell didn't fully trust his quarterback to make a throw downfield.
DJ Uiagalelei's 1st quarter stats vs. Georgia Tech
- 7/8 pass attempts
- 62 passing yards
- 1 rush attempt
- 2 rushing yards
- 0 touchdowns
To be completely transparent, the quarterbacks from either sideline didn't necessarily impress throughout the entirety of the first half.
Georgia Tech's Haynes King had fewer than 10 pass attempts over the 30-minute stretch and only completed three passes in the half.
King did have a few great runs to keep his team's drives alive during the second quarter .
However, nobody expected King to be exceptional, especially against a powerful Florida State defense.
DJ Uiagalelei's 2nd quarter stats vs. Georgia Tech
- 5/6 pass attempts
- 34 passing yards
- 2 rush attempts
- 3 rushing yards
- 0 touchdowns
Uiagalelei's accuracy was undeniably on display. However, throughout the half, he only averaged 7.38 yards per pass.
Florida State's offense struggled to put points on the board, ending the half tied with Georgia Tech at 14 points apiece, 6 of FSU's points coming from field goals.
The Seminoles relied heavily on their rushing game. Between four running backs, Florida State earned 78 yards and the team's only touchdown in the half.