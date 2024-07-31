The number of Olympians each collegiate conference has at the 2024 Paris Games
By Sam Fariss
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are in full swing, nearly halfway through the two-week period filled with every sport imaginable.
This summer, countries across the globe are represented by none other than NCAA athletes.
More than 1,200 former, current, or incoming NCAA athletes are participating in the Games. This includes 251 schools and almost 60 conferences that are representing 125 countries.
From track and field to rugby to sailing, collegiate athletes are (practically) everywhere in Paris but which conferences have the most representatives at the Games?
The Ivy League – 66
Filling up the finer sports such as fencing, rowing, field hockey, and more, the Ivy League schools have 66 athletes representing 17 different countries at the Games.
Princeton has the most with 19 athletes, followed closely by Harvard which has 18. Yale has six athletes participating and Columbia has five while Cornell and Dartmouth have three each. Brown has just two athletes in Paris.
ACC – 257
Dominated by swimming, track, and field athletes, the Atlantic Coast Conference has a whopping 257 athletes participating in the 2024 Olympics.
Stanford and Cal, newcomers to the conference, lead the way with a combined 95 athletes followed by Florida State with 27 Seminoles in attendance.
SEC – 267
Barely edging out the ACC, the Southeastern Conference has 267 athletes partaking in the Games this summer.
With 135 athletes in various events, the SEC is overwhelmingly represented in track and field. The Florida Gators (back-to-back-to-back defending NCAA T&F Champions) have an impressive 39 representatives in Paris.
Big Ten – 313
Standing well beyond the rest, the Big Ten has a resounding 313 athletes in Paris, representing 62 countries, and participating in 16 different sports.
The USC Trojans have a jaw-dropping 58 athletes in attendance, the most of any NCAA program, followed by the Michigan Wolverines who have 40 and the UCLA Bruins who have 34.