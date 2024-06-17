The perfect naming rights sponsor for every college football conference
By Justin Perez
Pac-12: Hulu (Los Angeles, Calif.)
I don't know how likely this would be. As mentioned earlier, the Pac-12 has fallen apart. The only two members left in this dying conference are Oregon State and Washington State. Neither has been as integral to the Pac-12 brand as some of the other schools that have left for greener pastures. These include UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon.
However, the conference isn't officially out of business. So, what company can the Pac-12 or Pac-2 go with if they were looking for a potential sponsor? There are a few options but I decided to go with a streaming service in the form of Hulu. If the Pac-12 is going to survive and possibly expand, a lucrative media deal needs to be made.
Recently, the conference announced that home games for Washington State and Oregon State will be broadcast on Fox Sports and The CW for the 2024 season. But there needs to be something long-term. Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services for consumers. I don't think Hulu would be fully opposed to sponsoring the Pac-12 at all.
There is very little to lose with a potential partnership. Hulu can get the rights to the Pac-12 Network as part of their live television package and can help the conference stay afloat. Maybe they could also come up with deals with Wazzu and Oregon State games would be shown exclusively on the streaming service.
Hulu is in the proximity, being headquartered in Los Angeles. So, the West Coast connection is there. It can provide needed funding for both universities as well, which is used for its athletic programs to continue thriving. There is potential here for the two parties to work things out. However, due to the massive uncertainties in the conference's future, it's hard to see any potential sponsorships like this happening.