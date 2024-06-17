The perfect naming rights sponsor for every college football conference
By Justin Perez
SEC: Coca-Cola (Atlanta, Ga.)
Similar to the Big Ten and ACC, this is a partnership that is extremely possible. Several notable companies in the southeastern United States are worthy of a naming rights sponsorship. Why not give the SEC's naming rights to the company that has a monopoly on the soft drink industry?
Coca-Cola has had long and deep roots in the South. They've also been a fixture in sponsoring intercollegiate athletics. The company is based in Atlanta, which is at the heart of SEC country. The conference even has its championship game held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer.
The company's ties to the South align perfectly with the SEC's geographic construction, fostering a sense of local pride and tradition. Coca-Cola's sponsorship would strengthen the cultural ties between the fans and the conference, enhancing the overall experience for fans of the best conference in college football.
The SEC has had a history with Coca-Cola as well. There have been numerous advertisements with football coaches such as Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, and Mike Leach. Even LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has done work with the company in the past. There is just a mutual connection between the company and the conference that it's impossible to not think that the SEC wouldn't give naming rights to the classic soda drink.