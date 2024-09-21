The third try is finally the charm for Tyler Shough's collegiate career
By Sam Fariss
Quarterback Tyler Shough has traveled over 2,800 miles in search of the college football program that he can call home. From the Oregon Ducks to the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Louisville Cardinals, Shough has struggled to find in place on a collegiate team.
On his third try (and hoping it's the charm), Shough has found himself as a part of the Louisville offense – his second team with a bird mascot and his second team that wears red.
Two games into the season, it looked like Shough had finally found 'his place.' The Cardinals were 2-0, ranked No. 19 in the country, and the quarterback had already amassed 581 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.
Standing in Shough and the Cardinals' path to continued success were the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who had already Florida State's season.
Through three quarters, the game was shockingly tight. Shough had only found the end zone twice so far and the Yellow Jackets were biting at the Cardinals' Heels. To start the fourth quarter, things only got worse for Shough as he tripped over one of his own lineman and Georgia Tech got a safety.
However, maybe this team is exactly what Shough has needed all along. Despite Shough's moment in the Louisville end zone, the Cardinals' defense had its quarterback's back. Just one drive later, the Cardinals blocked a field goal attempt from Georgia Tech and returned it for another six points, putting Louisville up 31-19 after a successful PAT.
In his sixth collegiate season and on his third college football team, maybe, just maybe, Shough has found the place he can call home.