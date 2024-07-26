The top five undecided prospects from the class of 2025 and where they’ll end up
By Sam Fariss
The class of 2025 is rapidly flying toward its graduation date and its entrance into the world of collegiate football.
Most of the prospects from the class have already committed their future to one top-tier program or another, including 15 out of the top 20 recruits.
11 out of the top 50 prospects from the class of 2025 have yet to declare their intent for their college career.
So, with nearly a dozen players still uncommitted and the summer recruiting dead period looming overhead, who are the top five players still undecided about their future? And where will they most likely end up?
All rankings used are according to On3 Recruiting.
The only defensive back remaining undecided in the top 20 of the class, Jonah Williams will almost certainly flock to the Oregon Ducks.
Williams is the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 1 safety in the nation. He is the No. 3 athlete coming out of the state of Texas in the class of 2025.
The safety has just a 50 percent projection of landing with Oregon but considering Dan Lanning's recruiting prowess this offseason, it could be viewed as a done deal.
Andrew Bablola is the No. 14 prospect in the class of 2025 and is coming out of Overland Park, Kansas but has zero interest in his hometown teams.
Instead, Babalola is leaning toward the Stanford Cardinal and the Michigan Wolverines. He also has offers the Oklahoma Sooners and Missouri Tigers.
While most experts are projecting that the offensive tackle is going to end up playing with the Cardinal, the allure of a recent national championship team might bring Babalola to UMich.
Justus Terry is a homegrown Georgia athlete who will (almost) undeniably beef up the Georgia defensive line in the fall of 2025.
The No. 10 overall prospect, No. 2 defensive lineman, and No. 2 athlete coming out of the state of Georgia, Terry will be an elite addition to the Bulldogs' roster if they can secure his commitment.
Terry has still shown some minimal interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, and Miami Hurricanes but is heavily projected to go to Georgia.
An elite offensive tackle coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina, David Sanders Jr. is a top-ten prospect in the class of 2025.
The No. 6 overall recruit in the class, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 1 athlete in North Carolina.
While most experts are leaning toward Sanders taking his talents to Tennessee, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes may be able to swoop in and steal the top-tier OT.
At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Elijah Griffin is already built like a brick-wall defensive lineman that everyone is used to seeing play for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Out of Savannah, Griffin is the No. 1 athlete in the Georgia class of 2025, the No. 1 nationally-ranked defensive lineman, and the No. 5 national prospect.
While Griffin is more likely than not going to stay home with the Bulldogs, he has remaining interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, and USC Trojans.