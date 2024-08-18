The top non-quarterback Heisman Trophy candidates for 2024
The most prestigious award in college sports, the Heisman Trophy, is awarded each year to the most outstanding player in college football. Similar to the NFL MVP award, the Hesiman has largely become a quarterback award.
It has become common for positions outside of quarterback to be finalists but rarely do they end up as the winner. Since 2000, only four players who did not play the quarterback position have won with the most recent being in 2020 with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is currently the betting favorite for the Heisman followed by 22 other ball throwers. Here are the top non-quarterback players who could win the Heisman Trophy for the 2024 college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Travis Hunter took over the college football world last season making plays on both sides of the ball for Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes.
Last year he averaged 114.7 snaps per game which is just absurd at the college level. Hunter, who has the top odds for a non-QB, was near the top of the Heisman watch early last season after Colorado’s hot start.
We have seen a two-way player win the award in the past with Michigan’s Charles Woodson, and his impact on offense was nowhere near Hunter’s.
There is no question that Travis Hunter has the talent and abilities to be a Heisman winner but the question is if Colorado as a team will be good enough to keep him in the conversation for an award that is usually awarded to a player who is on one of the top teams in the game.
Luther Burden is a name that college football fans should get familiar with and get eyes on in 2024.
He had a breakout year in 2023 as a true sophomore with 1,212 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns and helped lead Missouri to their first 10+ win season since 2014.
Burden also returns with his quarterback Brady Cook and should get even more touches with the departure of running back Cody Schradar who carried a lot of the load in the Tigers offense last season.
I expect Burden to remain in the Heisman race throughout the season and be one of those non-QBs who gets the invite to New York for the Heisman Ceremony.
Ollie Gordon returns for the Cowboys after winning the Doak Walker Award in 2023.
He is my favorite non-QB to win the award and I think the current betting odds on him are a great deal. Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and 22 total touchdowns last season, going for over 100 yards on the ground in nine games and over 250 twice.
He also gets to run behind the same big boys up front as Oklahoma State’s entire offensive line returns.
Some may argue that defenses will fully commit to stopping Gordon as he is the obvious focal point of their offense, but I would say that was the case last season and he still put up great numbers.
I expect Gordon to lead the Cowboys to another successful season and have a legitimate shot to be the first running back to win the Heisman since Derrick Henry in 2015.
Ohio State’s Big 3
Ohio State has the best roster in college football and much of that is due to the immense amount of talent on the offensive side of the ball with Quinshon Judkins (+10000), Emeka Egbuka(+12000), and TreVeyon Henderson (+12000).
Judkins surprisingly transferred to Columbus from Ole Miss, joining Henderson to create a two-headed monster in the backfield. Egbuka had over 1,000 receiving yards back in 2022 but had a fall-off last season after missing games due to injury.
He is expected to be the new #1 receiver for the Buckeyes who are known to produce great ball catchers.
With all these nice toys Ryan Day’s offense could put up some crazy numbers as a whole, but when it comes to winning the Heisman having this many weapons will hurt a player's chances as there is only one football.
Interesting note: Ohio State’s expected backup quarterback Devin Brown currently has the same odds to win the award as Henderson and Egbuka.
Donovan Edwards has spent most of his career as a Michigan Wolverine behind Blake Corum but that will no longer be the case. Although he was the RB2 last season, Edwards has shown up when needed.
After losing Corum to injury Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State in 2022 and was part of a dominant one-two-punch rushing attack for the Wolverines in the national championship as he added two more scores and over 100 yards in that game.
With not much production returning on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan Edwards will carry a heavy load this season which benefits his chances of winning the award.
Contrary to Gordon though Michigan returns zero offensive linemen, but I expect Sherrone Moore to reload with another great group up front.
As he finally becomes the main guy Edwards will have his best season yet but I do not think it will be enough to outshine the quarterbacks and some others on this list to win the Heisman.
Honorable Mention:
- Trevor Etienne, RB (Georgia) +10000
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR (Arizona) +15000
- Phil Mafah, RB (Clemson) +25000
- Zachariah Branch, WR (USC) +30000