The top ten most expensive college football games of the 2024 season
By Sam Fariss
Football fans, get ready to shell out the big bucks as conferences realign and rivalries are reborn (or created).
This season, powerhouses like Georgia versus Texas and Oregon versus Michigan will share a field for the first time ever during conference play.
However, with great conferences comes great... price tags?
This season, there are already massive ticket prices rolling out for some of the biggest games of the year.
Here are the top ten games that will put a dent into fans' savings accounts:
Coming in at No. 10, the Cincinnati Bearcats will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (as a part of Big 12 play) and it is already hurting pockets.
With stars like Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter, and more being a part of the Buff's squad, fans are willing to shell out a lot of money to see the phenoms in action.
The SEC matchup is almost always a blockbuster but over the past few seasons, as Tennessee has returned to top form, the Crimson Tide versus Volunteer game is getting more and more pricey.
This year, the Tide will visit Knoxville and Rocky Top. For fans to get a seat in the crowd, prices start at nearly $350.
Landing at No. 8 is another SEC matchup and yet another Tennessee Volunteers' game.
When Tennessee visits Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs, fans will have to spend at least $348.49 just to get into the stadium.
Surprise! Another SEC matchup and another Georgia Bulldogs' game. This time, Kirby Smart and his squad will visit Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.
This is already projected to be one of the biggest games of the year and the price tag reflects those expectations.
In a classic showdown of non-conference opponents, the Fighting Irish will visit College Station and the Aggies in August.
As Notre Dame and Texas A&M clash, fans will spend at least $359.04 on a single ticket for a seat at the showdown.
A Big Ten game is stealing the spot and the first spot in the top five. The Ohio State Buckeyes are flying across the country to visit the Oregon Ducks in Eugene and it is projected to be a vital game for both sidelines.
Fans will be able to get into the game for $365.62 or more per ticket.
The Red River Rivalry is almost always one of the more expensive games of the season but as the two teams enter the SEC, it is starting at a blockbuster price.
Starting at $445 it is the first game of the season setting ticket prices above $400 so far.
The last time these two teams matched up in the regular season, Vince Young led the Longhorns to a victory over the Wolverines.
This year, Quinn Ewers will try to do the same. Fans will have to spend at least $469 to get into the non-conference game.
Surprisingly for some, the Navy versus Army game is the second most expensive game of the 2024 season.
However, this classic matchup is almost always one of the pricier games of the year and this season, tickets are starting at $527.77.
The Lone Star Showdown is back. This year, it's in College Station so the Longhorns and their fans have to make the hour(ish) long journey away from Austin.
Nearly $100 more expensive than the No. 2 game on this ranking, the reborn Texas versus Texas A&M rivalry game is starting at $625 per ticket.