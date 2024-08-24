The top ten signs from ESPN College GameDay Week 0: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
By Sam Fariss
It smells like fall.
It sounds like fall.
It feels like... college football is back.
ESPN College GameDay kicked off Saturday and all of sudden, everything felt right in the world.
Kirk Herbstreit was booed by FSU fans, Nick Saban got a standing ovation, and Pat McAfee was his usual, ridiculous self.
Along with game day, as always, comes dozens of hilarious, obscure, incredible, and (sometimes) indecorous signs.
This weekend, there was an incredible crowd, all the way in Dublin, Ireland. So, here are the 10 best signs from College GameDay Week 0.
Even while pulling for conference enemies, love can persist in this household.
While many were centered around the distaste for Herbstreit, an NCAA 25 reference is always a home run, especially since we've been waiting a decade for them to return.
This fan was even removed from the crowd for how far-reaching his insults for Herbstreit went... even though it is just a sign after all (*cough cough* the Horns down debate).
Saban was a huge point of focus for the morning as it was his first time on the desk as an analyst instead of as the Crimson Tide's head coach.
This fan was already begging for Saban to return to 'Bama.
While Saban has been happily married for decades, this fan shot her shot and tried to turn a hilarious turn towards Coach.
Even the Irish folks in the crowd got into the sign-making tradition:
"We love American football (we know nothing about American football."
And of course, even the Georgia Bulldogs made an appearance, claiming that the arrests throughout the offseason are still a better deal than flying over 4,000 miles to play in Dublin.
Georgia Tech fans had their fun mocking the Seminole crowd for being from Tallahassee which isn't exactly a destination location for many Americans.
Of course, the Yellow Jackets had to go after Florida State head coach Mike Norvell in any way possible.
The moral of the story is that fans did whatever it took to find their way to Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
However, not all of them lasted for a long time in the College GameDay crowd, some even getting the boot for going to far with their Herbstreit mocking.