The UConn Huskies remain out of the Big 12... for now
By Sam Fariss
The University of Connecticut Huskies will have to remain outside of the Power Four conferences, for now.
UConn had been in discussions with the Big 12 in hopes of joining the P4 conference in the coming years. However, the league recently announced that it would not be continuing conversations with the university for the moment.
Currently, UConn athletics are a rather divided household. For example, UConn basketball is in the ever-dominant Big East while the football team remains independent.
The Huskies football program has been around for over 125 years but remains relatively insignificant, appearing in seven bowl games over the last century and a quarter and winning only three of those games.
With the Huskies' struggle to become a powerhouse program, unlike fellow independent Notre Dame, UConn has struggled to find ground to stand on when arguing that its athletic department belongs at the Power Four level.
This is now the second summer in a row that there have been rumors circulating around UConn joining the Big 12.
With the repeated failure to earn a place amongst the best in the nation, the Huskies will have yet another season drifting aimlessly as an independent.
Sure, the men's and women's basketball teams are two of the most dominant athletic programs in the nation, but football is the money maker for all college sports.
The Huskie football team already disastrously started the 2024 season, losing 50-7 to the Maryland Terrapins during Week 1.
Only time will tell when, or if, the UConn Huskies can make their way into a P-4 conference, and if it will be the Big 12 or not.