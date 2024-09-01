Three Heisman candidates in the Big 12 for the 2024 season
1. Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
2023 season: 298-430, 69.3 completion percentage, 3230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 11 games
After following his dad to the University of Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a great season on a poor team in the Pac-12 in 2013.
Now in the Big 12, Sanders is not only a Heisman front runner but he is also a name in the mix for the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the offense built around him, Sanders will have two high-level receivers in Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. to get the ball too, and a revamped offensive line to protect him.
If his offensive line can keep him upright in 2024, he could put up monster numbers in Colorado as he looks to bring home the second Heisman Trophy in school history.
2. Avery Johnson, Quarterback, Kansas State
2023 season: 37-66, 56.1 completion percentage, 479 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions with 296 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns in 8 games
Making appearances in eight games as a true freshman last season, Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson showed flashes of being a special talent for Kansas State.
Now taking over the starting quarterback role in 2024, Johnson will be able to showcase his dual-threat ability as both a passer and a runner.
While he is inexperienced, the impact he has on offense is hard to miss and if he can show improvement throwing the ball he could be someone that soars up the Heisman watch.
Johnson will look to bring home the first Heisman Trophy in school history in 2024.
3. Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State
2023 season: 285 rush attempts, 1732 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns with 330 receiving yards and one touchdown in 14 games
After finishing in seventh place in the Heisman race last season, the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award winner and NCAA leader in rushing yards is looking to make a run at the trophy in 2024.
While it will be a tough battle to outduel all of the premier quarterbacks, Gordon has the talent to get the job done.
The junior running back is an explosive runner with great size and the Cowboys' season hinges on him being able to produce at a high level again, so he will get all the opportunities he needs to replicate his numbers from last season.
Gordon will look to join running back Barry Sanders as the only Cowboys to win the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma State.