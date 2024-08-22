Three ACC teams to not sleep on in 2024
By Justin Perez
Virginia Tech Hokies
The final team in the ACC to not sleep on resides in Blacksburg. The Virginia Tech Hokies have been showing massive amounts of improvement over the last couple of seasons. Brent Pry was hired as the head man in 2022.
After going 3-8 in Pry's first year, the Hokies improved by four wins in 2023. Last year was capped off by blowing out Tulane in the Military Bowl.
There are no longer divisional alignments in the ACC. Because of this, it's harder to earn a spot in the conference title game. However, it is possible to go from a preseason obscurity to the top of the ACC in one year.
We saw that last season with the rise of Louisville, Virginia Tech is the best team that can replicate that pattern in 2024. The Hokies have a roster loaded with talent, veterans, and depth.
Much of the warranted excitement around the program is centered on the consistency of the roster, which brings back most starters from last season. While the team wasn't heavily dependent on the transfer portal, a few pieces were picked up that will add contributions to the success of the team.
When looking at Tech's offense, it's safe to say they have a quarterback who can get the job done and play consistently.
That is Kyron Drones. After serving as a backup at Baylor, Drones transferred to Blacksburg before last season for a fresh start. He got that and a new opportunity as the Hokies' new starting quarterback.
Drones delivered as he threw just over 2,000 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 3 picks. He racked up a 137.3 QB rating. The only thing he needs to work on is his accuracy. A 58% completion percentage is not going to get it done if Tech wants to build off of last year.
The Hokie offensive runs multiple schemes, which allows the air attack to be well-balanced amongst receivers. Despite the loss of Dae'Quan Wright, who left for Ole Miss, the Hokies return four of their top five reception leaders from a year ago.
This includes leading target Jaylin Lane, Da'Quan Felton, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and Stephen Gosnell.
The quartet combined for 128 catches, 1,792 yards, and 19 touchdown receptions. Virginia Tech also still has some depth that can contribute more with added playing time.
Guys like Ayden Green and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw fit this mold and the team gets back Ali Jennings who played in two games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Tight end Nick Gallo also returns from a season-long ailment.
I mentioned leading tailback Bhayshul Tuten as part of a good receiving core. He adds the overall versatility with being able to catch out of the backfield.
However, he's the main cog in a good ground game. Last year, he led the team in rushing yards and ran for 10 scores. Behind Tuten is Malachi Thomas, who added in 381 yards and two scores of his own.
Thomas is a good second-fiddle back to swap in and out of the rotation. Drones also has running ability too as he ranked second in rushing yards last season. They'll be working behind a front five that returns four starters, including the Moore brothers, Braelin and Kaden.
Montavious Cunningham is the only notable transfer coming in for the offense. The former Georgia State Panther will help stabilize the interior of the line.
The defense was stupendous in 2023. Virginia Tech gave up the fewest passing yards in the ACC and ranked second in opponent total offense. The one thing the defense needs to do is force more turnovers but they're a good unit overall.
The defensive line is anchored by the two ends, Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson. Both are seniors and bring lots to the table.
Powell-Ryland is one of the best edge rushers in major college football. Last year, he ranked sixth in the ACC in TFLs with 15 and second in sacks with 9.5. Nelson added 4.5 sacks last season as well.
The tackles will be filled up by transfers. Aeneas Peebles is one of the transfers who will slot in as a starter.
Peebles is an ACC veteran who's coming off a career year at Duke. Last year he was voted to the All-ACC Third Team after he recorded 8.5 TFLs and 5 sacks.
The other notable transfer is Kevin Gilliam from Oklahoma. He's stepping into an opportunity where he has a chance to be a starter. He was mainly a backup with the Sooners. Either way, he'll be a major part of the rotation.
The linebacking core is strong with the presence of Keli Lawson and Keonta Jenkins on the outside. Lawson led Virginia Tech with 80 tackles and Keonta Jenkins hovered in the top five with 50. Both add pressure on the opposing offense by being able to consistently get in the backfield.
Sam Brumfield is the one notable transfer for the defense. He comes in from Middle Tennessee.
Last year, Brumfield racked up 81 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He will be one of the team's top statistical leaders. The secondary does lose a quality piece in Derrick Canteen who's off to Cincinnati. However, that's something that Hokie fans don't need to stress about.
This is still a strong group that includes corners Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane and safety Jalen Stroman.
Virginia Tech is another team that can take advantage of a somewhat soft schedule. It's possible that they can be 4-0 after non-conference play.
They play Vanderbilt on the road to start the season. Then after that, they stay in Virginia over the next three weeks. They face Marshall in the home opener, Old Dominion in Norfolk, and Rutgers. All four opponents are beatable.
They might have a challenge with Marshall and Rutgers but this non-conference slate isn't overly challenging. The best team they face in this stretch is Rutgers. After that, ACC play opens up with the hardest road game of the season against Miami.
After that, they travel to the West Coast to take on Stanford. It's a long road trip but a winnable one.
Stanford isn't expected to do much in their inaugural ACC campaign. After the Miami and Stanford games, the Hokies experience a massive. Over the next six weeks, from mid-October to early November, they only have one road game, against Syracuse, and two bye weeks.
In that stretch, the Hokies face Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Clemson at home.
Georgia Tech might present a good challenge and Clemson is one of the top contenders in the ACC. If they can win two of those three games, they'll be in a great position throughout the rest of the season.
Their final two games are against Duke on the road and Virginia in the season finale. The team doesn't have to face Florida State, Louisville, UNC, NC State, and SMU.
They also miss Wake Forest. So overall this schedule bodes well for a potential run to the ACC Championship Game. They only face two top contenders.
Everyone else is expected to be bad or mediocre. There are some scares but this is a good slate to have when you're in the position that Virginia Tech is in.
ACC Preseason Poll Ranking: 6th