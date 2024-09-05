Three bold predictions: Boise State Broncos versus No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Ashton Jeanty Goes for 150+ All-Purpose Yards and 2+ TDs
No player in college football had a better statistical start to the 2024-25 season than Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back put up video game numbers against Georgia Southern last week. The Junior from Jacksonville scampered his way to 6 rushing touchdowns and 267 rushing yards — both are program records — en route to a 56-45 win.
Now Boise is set to square off against its stiffest competition of the campaign in the stout and athletic Oregon defense. Thus, don’t expect Jeanty to replicate last week’s performance. With that said, the Broncos’ tailback will still have an impressive game.
Last year, Jeanty not only rushed for over 1,300 yards, but he also was an effective pass catcher for the Broncos — he produced 43 grabs and 569 receiving yards. Therefore, expect Boise to be creative and utilize its star performers all over the field.
As such, I’m taking Jeanty to produce 150+ all-purpose yards and strike pay dirt at least twice against the Ducks in the Autzen Zoo.