Three notable match-ups ahead of Week 5: What to watch from the SEC to Big Ten
By Sam Simonic
We are not in the midst of crucial conference play and key matchups in Week 5. Showdowns between Top-25 teams can determine the outlook for the rest of the season. This week college football fanatics might be treated with the best gift of the 2024 season.
For all non-football lovers, this should be your guide to an amplified slate of games. Be prepared to quickly switch between channels, check the entire college football scoreboard, and enjoy a great Saturday afternoon of football.
Here are some eye-popping games to take note of…
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
- TV: ESPN
- Odds: Georgia -1 favorite
- O/U: 49.5
Yeah, this one is obvious. In probably the season's most anticipated game, both teams are playing under some massive implications. Anytime there is a battle between two ranked SEC teams you should be watching, but this one is the grand pearl. The most marquee of matchups, and a shiny rich history of intense football.
Most fans can recall the SEC Championship from last season as the single most impactful game of the season. That game ultimately persuaded the outcome of the controversial CFP decision. Georgia suffered their first loss in nearly two years and Alabama ended up playing in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.
Those stakes are not as high as the SEC Championship. But that is what this will feel like. As possibly the two biggest juggernauts in all of college football, this game has the potential to be the single best game all season.
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide has much more to play for. This is the first game in 17 years that Alabama has opened up as home underdogs. It makes sense given that Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the nation.
Jalen Milroe and Kalen DeBoer will have their first real test of the season and we will finally get to see who Alabama truly is. While Alabama has had its share of head-scratching moments, the Tide has had a very steady season thus far. On the other side, this seems like a crash-and-burn game for Georgia. The Bulldogs had all the hype coming into the season with returning Heisman-favorite Carson Beck and Kirby Smart.
Georgia has certainly had moments where the team has looked extremely dominant. However, the real whammy came in Lexington, Kentucky when Georgia nearly escaped with a 13-12 win. Overall, both teams hold a 4-0 record and are projected favorites to win the SEC. This game will certainly indicate where each team stands.
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Louisville
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: ND Stadium, South Bend, IN
- TV: Peacock
- Odds: Notre Dame -6.5 favorite
- O/U: 46.5
This is an under-the-radar, top-20 matchup. One could say Louisville took a step back from last season, but make no mistake, the Cardinals are still flying.
Notre Dame is going to be treated with their second test of the season and easily the biggest home test of the year. Disregarding the awful loss to NIU, Notre Dame has had no home challenges. The way things are shaped up, I expect that to remain the same.
Outside of this game, Notre Dame will host Florida State as their only notable remaining home game. This game is meaningful because Notre Dame has been searching for a bounce-back win since the tragedy of NIU.
The Irish are known to play down to less talented teams. Here would be a good opportunity for Notre Dame to play someone on their level and get a big win.
Besides it’s the “Irish wear green” game meaning that this is a green-out. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere and it’s before the big-time showdown of Alabama and Georgia.
No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
- TV: NBC
- Odds: Penn State -17.5 favorite
- O/U: 47.5
I could’ve gone in many different ways with the final one of my three notable games. In the end, this game really stuck out to me for a few reasons.
To be completely honest, unless it is Michigan and Ohio State I’m not too intrigued with the Big Ten. I guess you could say this year I am because of the expanded playoffs and unorthodox conference realignment, but still, what’s super special about this conference?
It’s simple, this conference is the equivalent of a loose cannon. I mean seriously, look around. Michigan’s season has been an emotional roller coaster thus far. Ohio State has been extremely dominant. Penn State is a major unknown. And where the heck did Illinois, Rutgers, and Indiana come from?
Leave it to the Big Ten. Although, truthfully this is a big game. Again, we’re talking about another top-20 showdown. There are two sides to this. The Illini have caught massive momentum following a huge win over Nebraska. Penn State nearly lost to Bowling Green at home and then rebounded by crushing Kent State.
We thought we were going to get a real indication of who the Nittany Lions were when they played West Virginia in Week 1. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers have not lived up to the hype and it might turn out that it wasn’t a big win.
Well, for both teams this is a chance to cement themselves. I’m also a big fan of the quarterback matchup we’re getting between Drew Allar and Luke Altmyer.
The only issue is that this game takes place during the Alabama-Georgia. If you tune in, be prepared to have the quick fingers and a remote constantly in your hand.