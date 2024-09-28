Who is playing college football on Saturday? 2024 Week 5 game schedule
Here is the full slate of college football games on Saturday of Week 5. From bitter conference rivalries to newly realigned conference opponents, there's a full day ahead.
By Sam Fariss
From the bitterest of SEC rivalries to brand-new ACC matchups to old Pac-12 rivalries with a new home, the Saturday slate of college football games is full of high-power, high-intensity games this weekend.
ESPN College GameDay starts at 9 a.m., the first kickoff is at noon, and the last game doesn't start until 11 p.m.
So, here is every game, every moment, every second of college football you can see unfold on Saturday, Sept. 28:
*All game times are Eastern Standard Time (ET)
CFB games on Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kentucky at (6) Ole Miss – noon – ABC/ESPN+
- Minnesota at (12) Michigan – noon – FOX
- (20) Oklahoma State at (23) Kansas State – noon – ESPN
- (22) BYU at Baylor – noon – FS1
- Maryland at Indiana – noon – Big Ten Network
- Nebraska at Purdue – noon – Peacock
- Buffalo and UConn – noon – CBSSN
- Western Kentucky at Boston College – noon – ACC Network
- Northern Illinois at NC State – noon – The CW Network
- Holy Cross at Syracuse – noon – ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Navy at UAB – noon – ESPN2
- USF at Tulane – noon – ESPNU
- Ball State at James Madison – 1:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Texas State at Sam Houston State – 3 p.m. – ESPN+
- Wisconsin at (13) USC – 3:30 p.m. – CBS
- (15) Louisville at (16) Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. – Peacock
- (21) Oklahoma at Auburn – 3:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- Arkansas at (24) Texas A&M – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
- UMass at Miami (OH) – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30 p.m. – ACC Network
- TCU at Kansas – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Colorado at UCF – 3:30 p.m. – FOX
- Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30 p.m. – FS1
- San Diego State at Central Michigan – 3:30 p.m. – CBSSN
- Georgia Southern at Georgia State – 3:30 p.m. – ESPNU
- Western Michigan at Marshall – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Akron at Ohio – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Eastern Michigan at Kent State – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- UNC at Duke – 4 p.m. – ESPN2
- UTSA at East Carolina – 4 p.m. – ESPN+
- Mississippi State at (1) Texas – 4:15 p.m. – SEC Network
- Old Dominion at Bowling Green – 5 p.m. – ESPN+
- Louisiana Tech at FIU – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- UT Martin at Kennesaw State – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- Wagner at FAU – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- Stanford at (17) Clemson – 7 p.m. – ESPN
- (18) Iowa State at Houston – 7 p.m. – FS1
- Louisiana-Monroe at Troy – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Charlotte at Rice – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Tulsa at North Texas – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- (2) Georgia at (4) Alabama – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- (3) Ohio State at Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. – Peacock
- (19) Illinois at (9) Penn State – 7:30 p.m. – NBC
- Middle Tennessee State at Memphis – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU
- South Alabama at (14) LSU – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network
- Florida State at SMU – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
- Cincinnati at Texas Tech – 8 p.m. – ESPN2
- New Mexico at New Mexico State – 8 p.m. – ESPN+
- Air Force at Wyoming – 8 p.m. – CBSSN
- Washington State at (25) Boise State – 10 p.m. – FS1
- Arizona at (10) Utah – 10:15 p.m. – ESPN
- (8) Oregon at UCLA – 11 p.m. – FOX
If you're on the West Coast, some games start before some people are even out of bed. If you're on the East Coast, many games last until it's well past bedtime. So, get up, drink some coffee, and stay up. It's football time.