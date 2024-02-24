Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
The 2023-24 transfer portal cycle was more chaotic and enticing than ever before as dozens of top-notch players found new homes across the country.
Of course, many of these notable transfers are expected to reach certain standards and elevate their new programs right away while helping them make a push for a College Football Playoff berth by season’s end. With only 12 regular season games, every Saturday matters, so some of these newcomers will be feeling a little more pressure than most.
Here are the 10 transfers who will be under the most pressure by their program and fanbase next season:
10. RB Trevor Etienne (Georgia)
Now one of the most hated players in Gainesville, FL, Etienne left the Florida Gators to play under Kirby Smart and rival Georgia in hopes of upping his draft stock and competing for a national title-contending squad.
After losing Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton to the pros, Etienne is slated to step in as the lead back for the Bulldogs — one of the few programs known for producing elite running back talent on an annual basis. Etienne rushed for 753 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry this past season, and should adjust quickly to a starter’s workload to help balance out Georgia’s offense.
With Carson Beck returning under center, the transfer tailback projects to command a big role on a team destined to return to the promise land for the third time in four years.