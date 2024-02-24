Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
1. QB Will Howard (Ohio State)
With the massive portal haul and talent retention the Buckeyes endured this offseason, anything short of a national title will be a failure in the eyes of the Ohio State faithful. And, of course, for a program with expectations this high, it all starts with the quarterback.
Kyle McCord did not quite fit the mold as the next big-time Buckeye quarterback this past season, and Howard is expected to be the right fix.
Despite having a successful tenure at Kansas State, the opportunity to accomplish even more at a program with much higher standards while competing in a tougher conference is going to be one tall task for Howard, assuming he wins the starting job. Ohio State hasn’t won a national title since 2015 and there’s no more Jim Harbaugh at Michigan either. The clock is ticking for a natty in Columbus.