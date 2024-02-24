Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
9. WR Julian Fleming (Penn State)
This is a big “prove it” year for the former top-rated high school wide receiver. After underperforming for four years at Ohio State, Fleming is no longer in a crowded receiver room and won’t have to worry about target share (only 26 catches in 2023) as he is primed to be WR1 for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State finished with the 77th-best passing offense in the country last season, and not having a true alpha receiver was a big reason why. Fleming has the talent to fill that void, but can his production finally come to fruition at the college level?
With expectations of making a 12-team College Football Playoff and James Franklin’s hot seat beginning to warm up, this very well could be a make-or-break year for the Lions. If Penn State is to get over the hump, it needs to improve in the passing game and Fleming’s performance will be a pivotal factor.