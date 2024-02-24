Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
7. WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)
Over the past few seasons, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell were one of the top wide receiver duos in all of college football while being an integral part of the most explosive offense in the Big 12.
Along with tight end J’Tavion Sanders, their departures to the NFL leave a significant hole on Texas’ wide receiver room. Bond, an Alabama transfer, is expected to be quarterback Quinn Ewers’ new favorite target and will be relied upon to lead a receiving corps that has talent but lacks experience.
Bond impressed in 2023 behind 48 catches for 668 yards, but is projected to see a big uptick in usage in a Texas passing game that needs to balance out a potent backfield and help the offense remain one of the nation’s best.