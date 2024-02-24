Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
6. QB DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State)
For the second time in his college football career, the former five-star recruit has found a new home through the portal. Uiagalelei ultimately decided to return to the ACC and take his talents to Florida State as he is projected to be the Noles’ starting quarterback and bridge the gap between Jordan Travis and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn.
One of the biggest factors in Florida State’s rise to College Football Playoff contention this past season was its quarterback play. Travis was piecing together a Heisman-caliber year prior to his devastating leg injury against North Alabama in Week 12, as he threw for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Uiagalelei showed improvement last season at Oregon State and certainly has the talent and experience to thrive in Mike Norvell’s system.
The Noles lose a ton of offensive production, such as running back Trey Benson and wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, so with a lot of new talent, 2024 could be a step back in Tallahassee. Repeating last fall’s 13-1 season is a lot to ask for, but Uiagalelei will be the anchor of a team that will still have playoff aspirations.