Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
5. QB Tyler Shough (Louisville)
Head coach Jeff Brohm and Louisville authored one of the country’s most compelling stories in 2023 after winning 10 games and reaching an ACC title game despite being in the middle of the pack in the conference for several years before. The Cardinal followed that up with a tremendous portal haul that ranked in the top 10 of the college football transfer team rankings, according to 247 Sports.
Shough was one of Louisville’s most notable transfers and is projected to be the starter under center in Brohm’s second year leading his alma mater. Despite the Cardinal’s successful 2023 campaign, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the program was a lack of consistency at the quarterback position with Jack Plummer.
The soon-to-be seventh-year senior Shough is expected to be an instant upgrade that takes Louisville to another level next season.
Despite having an injury history, Shough has proven to be a capable quarterback when healthy in his days at Oregon and Texas Tech, and he brings more mobility and arm strength to the table than Plummer ever did. Quarterback is clearly a crucial position in Louisville’s system, so Shough will be expected to ignite a passing offense that ranked No. 56 nationally this past season, which is no easy task.