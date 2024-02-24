Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
4. QB Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)
Being the starting quarterback at Notre Dame always comes with lofty expectations. The Irish arguably had their most talented quarterback in the past decade with Sam Hartman last season and still couldn’t punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff, let alone be ranked in the top 10. Is the Duke transfer the answer?
Much of that will be determined throughout Spring ball and the early stages of the 2024 season, but Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame heading in the right direction following 9-4 and 10-3 seasons.
The Irish have a lighter schedule next season, so a path to the 12-team playoff is certainly in their headlights and is something the fanbase of this national brand will be anticipating. Leonard will have a solid supporting cast, most notably standout tight end Mitchell Evans (if he can get back to 100% by fall), but he’ll have to continue to progress for the Irish to make some serious noise.
If Leonard can remain healthy and stay off the sideline (unlike this past season) while showing the same flashes of stardom that he had at Duke, the senior could very well lead this team on a playoff run.