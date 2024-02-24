Saturday Blitz
Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024

By Kaiden Karper

Nov 25, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates
Nov 25, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates / Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
3. QB Cam Ward (Miami FL)

After deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and return to college football, Ward made the cross-country transfer relocation from Washington State to “The U” for what is most likely his final season competing at the college level. This sets up a golden opportunity for the dynamic dual-threat to further prove his talent and make a case as one of, if not the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

However, Ward’s continued production is a huge “must,” as he is set to lead a program that has been under a lot of pressure in recent times. The Canes haven’t recorded a double-digit win season since 2017 (10-3) and are coming off a rather disappointing 7-6 campaign. Another average season is not going to cut it in Hurricane Country, especially for the sake of head coach Mario Cristobal’s job security, and Ward needs to be a big difference-maker to help Miami regain its supremacy.

Miami may not be a national title threat right away, but Ward is certainly capable of leading them to a playoff.

