Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
3. QB Cam Ward (Miami FL)
After deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and return to college football, Ward made the cross-country transfer relocation from Washington State to “The U” for what is most likely his final season competing at the college level. This sets up a golden opportunity for the dynamic dual-threat to further prove his talent and make a case as one of, if not the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class.
However, Ward’s continued production is a huge “must,” as he is set to lead a program that has been under a lot of pressure in recent times. The Canes haven’t recorded a double-digit win season since 2017 (10-3) and are coming off a rather disappointing 7-6 campaign. Another average season is not going to cut it in Hurricane Country, especially for the sake of head coach Mario Cristobal’s job security, and Ward needs to be a big difference-maker to help Miami regain its supremacy.
Miami may not be a national title threat right away, but Ward is certainly capable of leading them to a playoff.