Top 10 College Football Transfers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
2. QB Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Bo Nix left a trail of outstanding success in Eugene after shattering a handful of records and having a Heisman finalist-type year this past season. Yes, those are obviously big shoes to fill, but Gabriel is the kind of high-profile quarterback expected to fit into them.
The former Oklahoma and UCF gunslinger has put up gaudy numbers in high-flying offenses throughout his career and will need to maintain that same level of production while commanding a talent-heavy offense that is projected to be one of the best in the country.
Oregon reeled in elite transfer Evan Stewart from Texas A&M to add to its already-loaded wide receiver corps that will also include Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, making Gabriel’s life a little easier in Eugene.
With Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, Gabriel will be pressed with facing more physical and well-rounded defenses on a weekly basis. But with so much talent around him, 2024 could be an even bigger breakout season for the Ducks if things click.
Pressure to avoid such high expectations will fall most heavily on Gabriel, assuming he wins the starting job over fellow transfer quarterback Dante Moore and company.