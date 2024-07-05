Top 3 SEC football offensive lines for 2024
As the 2024 SEC football season approaches, the spotlight often falls on flashy skill players, but true success is often built in the trenches. This year, three teams stand out with offensive lines that promise to dominate the line of scrimmage.
These units combine experience, talent, and potential to give their teams a significant edge in both pass protection and run blocking.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's offensive line cracks the top three with a mix of returning talent and key additions. Kadyn Proctor's return from Iowa solidifies one tackle spot, while Washington transfer Parker Brailsford steps in at center. Guards Tyler Booker and Jaedan Roberts, with their combined 20 starts, are considered among the best in the country at their positions.
The addition of Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark provides valuable depth, particularly at center. While the right tackle position remains unsettled, Alabama's track record and the quality of their interior line earn them a spot in the top three.
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Despite losing some talent to the NFL, Georgia's offensive line remains a powerhouse. Tate Ratledge and Earnest Greene III are standout performers, while Xavier Truss brings veteran leadership with 28 career starts. Truss and Greene serve as reliable protectors for quarterback Carson Beck at the tackle positions.
The Bulldogs' consistency in fielding strong offensive lines throughout Kirby Smart's tenure speaks to their excellent recruitment and development. While there's a question mark at center heading into fall camp, the overall talent and depth of this unit keep them near the top of the SEC.
1. LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers possess the most formidable offensive line in the SEC, anchored by an exceptional tackle duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones. With a combined 50 career starts between them, these two are projected as potential first-round NFL draft picks in 2025. Their presence alone gives LSU a significant edge in pass protection and run blocking.
Interior linemen Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier further solidify this unit. Frazier's 37 starts at guard lead all SEC players at his position, bringing invaluable experience to the line. If DJ Chester can seamlessly integrate at center, LSU's offensive line could be nearly impenetrable, providing quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ample time to lead the offense.
As the season unfolds, these offensive lines will play crucial roles in their teams' success. Their ability to create time for quarterbacks and lanes for running backs could be the deciding factor in close games.