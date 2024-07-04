Top 3 strongest position groups for Miami football in 2024
By Justin Perez
Miami football is entering the 2024 season in an interesting position. Last year, the Hurricanes once again had an underwhelming season. The team faltered after a 4-0 start that saw Miami take down No. 23 Texas A&M. The Hurricanes went 3-5 in ACC play and finished the season at 7-6 after a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Mario Cristobal is heading into his third season as the head coach of his alma mater. Many individuals believe that 2024 is a "make or break" year for Cristobal and there is merit to that claim. However, the upcoming year could be Miami's best season in a long time. An intriguing collection of transfers comes in to help both sides of the ball and a few recruits can step in and get some big playing time.
Undoubtedly, an exciting collection of talent is on the current roster. Some believe Miami can be a dark horse contender in the ACC and possibly find a way into the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward leads an intriguing slew of transfers. There are some questions to be asked and answered about this team.
However, this squad seems formidable and if everything clicks, Miami can shock many around the country. Miami will be a veteran-heavy team in 2024 and will look to take the big step forward that many have expected the school to take for over a decade. The Hurricanes have a good amount of depth at several positions and today, we'll evaluate the three strongest position groups for 2024.