Top 3 strongest position groups for Miami football in 2024
By Justin Perez
2. Wide Receivers
Imagine how fun it could be to watch the air attack for the Hurricanes this season. As mentioned earlier, Miami hopes to have added a legitimate starter at quarterback with the arrival of Cam Ward. If Ward produces at the level that he is expected to, then watch out. Miami arguably has the best two-headed monster at wideout position in the ACC.
Slot target Xavier Restrepo and outside threat Jacolby George spearhead that two-headed monster. Both are heading into their senior season and will be the main receivers in a potentially devasting, big-play offense. The duo played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes last season. Restrepo is coming off a career year.
He caught 85 balls for just over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged nearly 13 yards a reception and was a first-team All-ACC selection. He will be the lead man of the receiver core once again. Jacolby George was a third-team All-ACC selection after making 57 receptions for 864 yards. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception and caught eight touchdowns.
Besides the top two wideouts, Miami also offers lots of depth at the position for Cam Ward. It starts with Isiah Horton. He's the successor of Colbie Young, who transferred to Georgia. Last year, Horton didn't get much action, since he was primarily on the bench. However, in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers, Horton caught five passes for 54 yards.
He also had a game earlier in the season against North Carolina where he caught four passes for 52 yards. His workload will increase as potentially the third receiver. Then, Miami got a veteran transfer from the portal in the form of Samuel Brown. Brown comes from Houston and has plenty of experience.
Last season, Brown was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list. He caught 62 balls for a total of 815 yards. He averaged 13.1 yards per reception and caught three touchdowns. Between Brown and Horton, Brown would probably be the most likely candidate for the third main target on the team. However, don't take your eyes off Horton as he will contribute mightily.
However, that's not where we stop. There are two more names that fans should keep an eye on at the very least. Their names are Ray Ray Joseph, a sophomore who also should be worked into the regular rotation, and freshman Joshisa Trader. He is a local product from Hollywood, Fla., and was the 14th-best wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247sports. Ny Carr also comes from Georgia and was the 21st-best wide receiver in the class.