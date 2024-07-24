Unfortunately for sane fans, Pat McAfee is returning to ESPN’s College GameDay
By Sam Fariss
The boisterous and at times infamous TV personality Pat McAfee is officially back at the desk for ESPN’s weekly College GameDay show.
Traveling across the country, College GameDay visits one of the top games of the weekend throughout the collegiate football season.
McAfee joined the ESPN segment in 2019 but signed on as a full-time personality in 2022, joining the likes of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis.
On Wednesday, it was reported that McAfee would return for the 2024 season, to the dismay of the more sane fans who like to enjoy a relaxing morning coffee with the show that can start as early as 6 a.m.
So, yes, McAfee is once again bringing his WWE style of tomfoolery to the ESPN College GameDay desk.
McAfee is loud and proud about his opinions on the show. At times, taking his shirt off and flexing his 37-year-old muscles, and at others, throwing raw fish into the crowd.
While McAfee isn’t up everyone’s alley, he has brought a lot of attention to the college football scene, not that it was lacking any.
People flock to social media to talk about the latest McAfee antic during College GameDay and they never hold back their opinions on the ESPN oddity.
McAfee was even rewarded with his own ESPN show during the offseason, ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’
The daytime ESPN show has had moments of celebration, moments of controversy, and a lot of college football.
Some fans are saying that McAfee resigning with College GameDay is great news for FOX Big Noon Kickoff, the ESPN show’s direct competitor during the college football season.
No matter how someone feels about McAfee, he will undeniably be a part of every football fan’s Saturday mornings this fall.