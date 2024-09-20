USC gets slammed for 'heading to B1G country' despite already being in the conference
By Sam Fariss
The USC Trojans are preparing for their first Big Ten matchup as a part of the perennial conference. However, the team recently released a video of fans aboard a plane who are apparently heading to Big Ten country... despite LA already being a part of said "country."
The Trojans and their neighbors, the UCLA Bruins, joined the Big Ten during the world-altering conference realignment this summer.
However, according to the USC Athletics account, Los Angeles doesn't qualify as Big Ten country quite yet...
Almost immediately, fans from across the country (the lands of the Big Ten or otherwise) began ripping into the Trojans for their misnomer of where they were heading.
USC officially left the Pac-12 and joined the Big Ten on Aug. 2, 2024, which was more than a month prior to the posted video.
The famous Big Ten commercial featuring the icons and stadiums of each conference member updated to include USC, along with UCLA, Oregon, and Washington, on the day (Aug. 2) that the four former Pac-12 members joined the conference.
The Trojans are currently 2-0 through the first few weeks of the 2024 season but have only played the LSU Tigers (an SEC member) and the Utah State Aggies (a Mountain West member) so far this year.
So sure, USC is still new to the Big Ten and the team has yet to take on an opponent from their new conference but come on. You made such a big deal about joining the Big Ten just to forget that your hometown is a part of the conference now too?
The Trojans and the Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 in USC's first-ever Big Ten matchup as a part of the conference.