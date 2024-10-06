Vandy QB Diego Pavia dropped an F-Bomb on live TV and the internet loves it
So if your perennial doormat SEC team wins a game against the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in program history, and that team just happens to be conference rival Alabama, are you entitled to swear like a sailor on live TV?
In the case of Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores, the answer is an emphatic yes. The Vanderbilt quarterback dropped a huge F-bomb in a live postgame interview on the SEC network following his team's monumental upset of Alabama.
Normally this might have people clutching their pearls and reacting with shock and awe, but the internet can be a funny and fickle place, and it seems the minions of social media were totally behind Pavia's auditory gaff.
Not everyone was 100 percent supportive. There had to be some Judgy McJudgefaces out there
Truthfully, Pavia's exuberance is completely justified. Not only did he lead a team to what had never been done before at Vanderbilt, but he had himself one heck of a game in the process.
The Vandy quarterback finished the game with 252 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 56 rushing yards in the Commodores' shocking win over the Crimson Tide.
In 60 tries, Vanderbilt had never beaten a top-five ranked opponent and had never beaten a No. 1 ranked team in the history of the program. The last time Vandy beat Alabama was in 1984. Plenty of demons were exorcised tonight to justify a couple of "bad words" from the winning QB.
Curse on, sailor. Curse on.