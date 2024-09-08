Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Ball State Cardinals opened their 2024 season this past Saturday against Missouri State, who'll make the jump to the FBS next year. The Cardinals have had some of the most overlooked uniforms in the sport... for their entire existence! Yes, Ball State isn't a powerhouse but they are at the top of the list when it comes to putting out great uniforms consistently.
These uniforms are particularly great. The Cardinals wore black jerseys with three-layered striping over the shoulders, in red and white. The numbers and wordmark are in white with red outlining. The helmet is where it's at though. Ball State has a white helmet with a black facemask.
However, the logo is not their traditional helmet logo. "Dancing Charlie" has been finding its way on football helmets since 2020 but this logo was originally associated with the basketball team, having its legacy etched with the 1990 squad that made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. So it's neat that an element of the basketball program is making appearances on football uniforms.