Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Mean Green of North Texas took the field against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night. In their home opener, they wore their white-on-green combo. Their helmet is white with a green decal, which is a closeup of the wings on the Eagles logo.
It looks similar to an Oregon helmet but it's nice. It's then followed by their light green home jersey. White pants finish it out. While this is bright, it's not unbearable to look at. The shade of green is unique, which has always given UNT its distinct style. This is a simple but effective design.