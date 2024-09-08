Saturday Blitz
Fansided

Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms

By Justin Perez

BYU v SMU
BYU v SMU / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
16 of 24
Next

UNLV 1974 Throwback Helmets. . . . . 19. . . 2284.

UNLV had their home opener against Utah Tech this weekend. While the Rebels wore their normal red home uniforms, the helmet was a new look. UNLV honored the 1974 football team against Utah Tech at halftime. For the occasion, they brought these out.

It's a white helmet with the vintage red sun logo that reads UNLV all around it. It's nice that they included a red facemask rather than keeping it white. The 1974 squad made it to the NCAA Division II Semifinals and has the school record with 12 wins.

Home/College Football Rankings