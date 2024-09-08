Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
16 of 24
UNLV had their home opener against Utah Tech this weekend. While the Rebels wore their normal red home uniforms, the helmet was a new look. UNLV honored the 1974 football team against Utah Tech at halftime. For the occasion, they brought these out.
It's a white helmet with the vintage red sun logo that reads UNLV all around it. It's nice that they included a red facemask rather than keeping it white. The 1974 squad made it to the NCAA Division II Semifinals and has the school record with 12 wins.