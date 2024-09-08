Saturday Blitz
Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms

By Justin Perez

BYU v SMU
BYU v SMU / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
Liberty powder blues with throwback helmets.

The Liberty Flames hit the road for their second game of the year against New Mexico State. That doesn't mean they wore a typical white away jersey. The Flames brought out their powder blue jerseys and pants.

Their headgear is a navy blue throwback helmet with the school mascot. The numbers on the jersey have minimal navy outlines. A cool aspect of the jersey is the use of a red outline around the script Liberty wordmark above the numbers. It gives off Houston Oilers vibes which is always a plus.

