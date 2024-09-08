Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
17 of 24
The Liberty Flames hit the road for their second game of the year against New Mexico State. That doesn't mean they wore a typical white away jersey. The Flames brought out their powder blue jerseys and pants.
Their headgear is a navy blue throwback helmet with the school mascot. The numbers on the jersey have minimal navy outlines. A cool aspect of the jersey is the use of a red outline around the script Liberty wordmark above the numbers. It gives off Houston Oilers vibes which is always a plus.