Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
Arizona State has another late-night matchup this week. After obliterating Wyoming last week, the Sun Devils took on Mississippi State, their first true test. ASU showed off their gold alternate uniforms. These are great and there is a reason why Arizona State fans are going nuts with them. What makes these uni's pop is not just the color but the shiny silver outlines around the numbers.
That's a nice touch. Also, the helmet is fantastic as the white balances the color out. But also, Sparky makes an appearance on the helmet. These are similar to the ones they wore last year. The only difference is that the facemask is white and not maroon.