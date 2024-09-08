Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
Another all-orange look will get worn but in the Southeast. The Miami Hurricanes paired their orange jersey with orange pants in their game against Florida A&M this weekend.
This is one of the best all-orange uniform sets in the game right now and Miami can make it work due to their dark green secondary color. It's not used a lot as it's only seen on the helmet, sleeves, and edging on the numbers. However, it's enough. These are classics.