Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Colorado State Rams brought back their great throwback uniform design elements for this week's matchup with Northern Colorado. Colorado State celebrated "Ag Day" this weekend. This honors the past of the school's athletic programs when they were known as the Aggies. For those who don't know, orange has always been a fixated color for CSU.
The school has worn orange throwbacks a few times in the past. However, these are new. The jersey is orange and reads "Colorado A&M" above the number. This is about when CSU was known as an agricultural school.
It was the school's original name. There are green and white accents in the form of the numbers and stripes. The pants and helmets are primarily white, with regular striping on both. The helmet features the vintage Rams logo from the 1950s.