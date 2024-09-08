Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
Florida International or FIU opened up its home slate against Central Michigan this evening. In the first game at the newly-named Pitbull Stadium, the Golden Panthers brought out a great look in their home opener. A great-looking navy blue helmet with a white version of the panther's head looks great.
It's just like the BYU helmet from earlier and the white facemask is great on this look since FIU is wearing a navy blue jersey. While gold is the secondary color for FIU, they used the perfect amount of it for this uniform. They just used gold as a thin outline around the numbers, around the armpit, and have it on the back collar. That's great as too much gold can be overpowering. It's finished off with white pants.