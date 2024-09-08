Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
UCF brought out a great design for their helmet in their matchup with Sam Houston State. It may look a little offsetting to some but the story behind these multi-colored helmet decals is great.
For Pediatric Cancer Month, the Knights' decals were colored by actual pediatric patients. The idea sprung up last spring when members of the team visited the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Children who met up with UCF players did a nice coloring activity in which they filled in UCF's logo. The team's equipment manager, Brad Anderson, decided to put the logos on the team's helmets for their spring game.
With September being the month dedicated to pediatric cancer, Anderson wanted to recycle the idea in this week's game. The decal colors aren't distracting either. Yes, it's different but this is a neat way to showcase their cause. It looks nice.