Week 3 uniform heat check: College football’s boldest fits

Game 3️⃣ Threads🪡🧵

Sponsored: Bet Saracen



⚪️

⚪️

⚪️

⚪️



All Whites For The Trip Up North

🗓️Saturday, September 14th

🏟️The Big House, Ann Arbor, Michigan

⏰ 11:00 AM Big Ten Network#WolvesUp🔴🐺 pic.twitter.com/RtByZfaDuI