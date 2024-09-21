Week 4 predictions for Miami Hurricanes vs. USF Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes dominated Ball State Cardinals last weekend 62-0. Their defense held Ball State to just 115 offensive yards, and Miami recorded 750 offensive yards. This weekend, they will be on the road to take on the South Florida Bulls.
The Hurricanes and Bulls last faced off in 2013. These two teams don’t get to meet every year, which is strange since they’re both Florida teams. Miami is looking to go up 4-0 in the season. They’re 17-point favorites in this matchup.
One of the biggest strengths of South Florida is running the ball. The Bulls racked up 562 yards (369 were rushing yards) in a 49-24 win over South Mississippi.
Bulls quarterback Byron Brown will be key for South Florida's success, and the Hurricanes’ defense will need to slow him down. Brown completed 19 of his 29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns against South Mississippi last weekend.
Brown was one of two quarterbacks in the country to record at least 3,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. The other quarterback was Jayden Daniels last season. That’s an exciting company to be part of. Brown could become one of the best quarterbacks in the country if he can be more consistent and work on his mistakes.
One of the things Brown needs to do for South Florida to have a chance in this game is to throw the ball deep. He can take advantage of those plays if they catch the Hurricanes’ secondary sleeping.
A player to look at for South Florida is wide receiver Sean Atkins. Week 3 was his best performance of the season so far. Atkins caught for 87 yards in five receptions. His longest reception was a 35-yarder.
Atkins hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but Brown can make him his go-to guy, and if you’re Miami, you don’t want to give Atkins any confidence on the field. Those third-down possessions will be crucial.
The Hurricanes’ offense continued to dominate the field in Week 4. Protect the quarterback, provide more production from the running backs, and continue to feed Jacolby George.
Prediction: Miami over South Florida, 36-21