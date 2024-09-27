Week 5's Gridiron Showcases: Top college football matchups you can't miss
By Justin Perez
- Last Meeting: Washington won 30-14 (2017)
- All-Time Series: Washington leads 2-0
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey
Our first major game is a primetime Friday night matchup in the Big Ten. The Washington Huskies travel to the Garden State to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This is one of the biggest games for Rutgers in recent memory as they look to win their Big Ten conference opener against a Huskies team that's 3-1. Both of these schools have met before, in 2016 and 2017. UW won both times.
For Washington, last week was a massive success. After losing to Washington State in the Apple Cup the week before, UW dominated at home in their conference opener against mediocre Northwestern. UW led in almost every major statistical team category in their Big Ten debut.
The purple and gold outgained Northwestern in yardage, 391-112. They were 50 percent on third-down efficiency and held the Wildcats to just 15 percent. The defense picked off Jack Lausch twice and sacked him twice. Northwestern only had 12 first downs for the game.
Meanwhile, for the undefeated Scarlet Knights, they are coming off an impressive win of their own. Against former Big East rival Virginia Tech, Rutgers secured their best win since a 2012 win against Arkansas. RU put themselves on the map with the victory, dominating for the most part in Blacksburg.
The Knights staved off a late fourth-quarter rally thanks to Jai Patel, who nailed a 24-yard chip shot to nab the 26-23 triumph. The defense forced three turnovers. Athan Kaliakmanis had a solid showing, throwing for 269 yards. The ground game led by Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V, racked up 153 rushing yards.
Keys To The Game:
Anybody who follows Rutgers knows their offense is built around a tough, bruising running game. However, their opponent this week will probably force them to adjust a little bit. Washington has a good aerial attack of their own, especially with Will Rodgers as QB.
Athan Kaliakmanis needs to be able to match, fire with fire. After struggling earlier in his college career, he's proven to be a very capable signal-caller for their offense.
UW was focused on stopping the run so Athan needs to hit on timely throws, which he did last week. He has a great collection of targets to spread the ball around. Top targets include Ian Strong, Dymere Miller, and tight end Kenny Fletcher. Get the ball in their hands and let them go to work.
Running back Jonah Coleman could be the difference between a Huskies win or loss. UW has an advantage with the athletic speedster as their top tailback. Washington should prioritize giving the ball to him when they're on offense.
Why? Well, through three games Rutgers has shown they don't have a great run defense. They rank 90th in the nation, giving up 161 yards per game. Rutgers' main goal will likely be to contain and slow down Washington's passing game. Coleman has averaged nearly seven yards per carry this year. Give him as many touches as possible. If he gets room, he'll do damage.
- Last Meeting: BYU won 26-20 (2022)
- All-Time Series: Tied 2-2
- Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas
The BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears have met four times before. The two teams have split the four contests. The last time these two schools faced each other on the gridiron was two years ago, a close 26-20 BYU upset win. Now, Baylor will hose the Cougars in the first-ever meeting between these two teams as Big 12 Conference rivals.
No. 22 BYU is visiting Waco, coming off the destruction of an upset over 13th-ranked Kansas State. Saying that BYU dominated would be an understatement. At the end of the first half, the Cougs from Provo started an insane surge of 31 unanswered points.
In the last minute of that first half, D.J. Giddens scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown and Jake Retzlaff threw a score to Chase Roberts with 29 seconds left. In the 38-9 drubbing, the defense forced three turnovers.
For the hosting Bears, they are coming off a completely different week. Against Colorado, Baylor was dominated in many statistical categories. They were outgained in yardage 432-313. They were dreadful on third downs, moving the chains just 41 percent of the time. They had the ball for 12 fewer minutes. They committed seven penalties and lost a fumble.
Yet, with 5:43 left in regulation, Baylor took a 31-24 lead. Then on the last play of regulation, Colorado received a prayer on a Hail Mary that forced overtime. Baylor would then suffer a heartbreaking defeat, 38-31.
Keys To The Game
BYU has one of the most balanced offenses in the country. They do chunks of their damage in both ways. They may not rank high on the run or pass offense statistical leaderboards but that doesn't tell the story. They're effective for sure.
BYU's run offense produces 136 yards per game. The passing game cranks up, averaging 254 yards per game. Jake Retzlaff is the ultimate weapon here as he's thrown for nearly 1,000 yards already and leads the team in rushing. The Cougars have great compliments for that like Sione I Moa and Hinckley Ropati. Use the run to set up the pass. Confuse Baylor's defense.
This has been a problem for Baylor all year long. Baylor had had issues holding onto the football. Through four games, they've racked up seven turnovers. That has to stop immediately.
If the Bears want to win, they can't afford to repeat the same miscues they have for the last four weeks. This cost them in their game against Colorado last Saturday. BYU's biggest strength on defense is forcing them. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 in forcing turnovers. They have five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Take care of the ball.
- Last Meeting: Oklahoma State won 29-21 (2023)
- All-Time Series: Oklahoma State leads 43-27
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas
For the 15th straight year, Oklahoma State and Kansas State will meet. This is a big game for both teams. Both are still ranked in the bottom portion of the AP poll, looking to bounce back from losses last week. Over the last 14 years, the matchup has been pretty balanced as Oklahoma State has won nine contests and K-State has won five of them.
Oklahoma State was ranked 14th last week and hosted No. 12 Utah. In a close, hard-fought battle, the Utes prevailed, 22-19. It was surprising the game was that close, as Utah had a major edge on time of possession, first downs, and total yardage.
However, the Cowboy defense forced three turnovers and held the Utes to just 5-of-18 on third-down efficiency. The problem was that Alan Bowman threw two picks and the Cowboys were porous in moving the chains as well. They were down 22-3 before scoring 16 unanswered points to make the game closer.
Kansas State is looking to bounce back at home after getting embarrassed by BYU. The Wildcats, ranked 13th at the time, found themselves banging their heads against the wall. They gave up 31 unanswered points to the Cougars and didn't find the endzone once.
Quarterback Avery Johnson threw two interceptions. Both of them led to BYU touchdowns. D.J. Giddens also fumbled once. The 38-9 beatdown dropped Kansas State down 10 spots in the AP Top 25.
Keys To The Game
Oklahoma State's most notable players hasn't produced to his normal standards this season. Against FBS competition, Gordan hasn't cracked the 100-yard mark. He did against South Dakota State in the opener however he's struggled since. He hasn't even reached 50 yards in a single game over the last three weeks. He needs to get going eventually and this is the perfect opportunity.
Kansas State has a good run defense, ranking 15th in the nation. However, they have yet to face a running back with the abilities that Gordon has. He only got 11 carries last week. He needs more of a workload. Establish the run. If the front five gives him room, he'll be good to go.
For Kansas State, their biggest aspect to focus on is if they can stop the miscues. In last week's loss to BYU, the Wildcats committed three of their five turnovers on the season. Avery Johnson threw two interceptions, which led to BYU scores.
That can't happen this week if K-State wants to avoid a 0-2 start in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has forced eight turnovers through four games. Hold onto the ball.
- Last Meeting: Texas A&M won 34-22 (2023)
- All-Time Series: Arkansas leads 42-35-3
- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
An old Southwest rivalry gets renewed once again, as Arkansas takes on Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium, home of the team everyone loves to hate, the Dallas Cowboys. The Aggies have won the last two meetings. They've also taken 11 of the last 15 meetings. However, this year could be different as the Razorbacks are off to a great start with an electrifying playmaker at quarterback.
That playmaker is Taylen Green. The Arkansas offense runs through the junior signal-caller. Green could have the best year of his college career at the conclusion of this season.
Under offensive genius Bobby Petrino, Arkansas has been sizzling. Last week, the Razorbacks stayed to their game, relying on their speed, and running the ball. The offense totaled 334 yards of offense against Auburn. They converted third downs well. The defense intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble. They also notched two sacks in the 24-14 win
On the other hand, Texas A&M didn't look as good. They barely escaped Bowling Green in a 26-20 win. Marcel Reed threw two touchdown passes and kicker Randy Bond was perfect (supposedly) on field goals and extra points.
He went a combined 6-for-6. The biggest issue for Texas A&M was when they had to keep drives alive, as they went 6-for-15. They also allowed the Falcons to block a punt and fumbled once, which led to a Bowling Green field goal.
Keys To The Game
It's not a secret that Arkansas is one of the more fun teams to watch this year. The reason is Boise State transfer Taylen Green. The quarterback has provided energy for a once-dormant Razorback offense. He hasn't always been the smartest or most accurate thrower. There have been times when he had some bad moments.
He threw two picks against Auburn last week. However, he's capable as a passer and most importantly, he can run. This man that "break away from the cops" type speed. He has 325 rushing yards and four scores on the ground this year. Texas A&M's only loss this year came to a Notre Dame team that also has a dual-threat QB. Put the ball in Green's hands and let him perform his magic.
You can make an argument that the biggest strength for Texas A&M is its front five. The offensive line has been great. That was especially the case last week when freshman backup Marcel Reed played well in place of the injured Connor Weigman.
The TAMU line has only allowed eight tackles for loss. The ground game is close to averaging 300 yards per game since the season opener. They've only given up three sacks. They need to continue blocking at this rate to keep the winning streak alive.
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 33-20 (2023)
- All-Time Series: Tied 2-2
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
Louisville and Notre Dame have only met on the football field four times. This matchup is still somewhat new as well because the first meeting between the two took place in 2014. Last year, the two schools met for the first time since 2020.
The Cardinals won at home. Now Louisville will look to take the series lead and start 4-0 in South Bend. This meeting is the biggest as Louisville ranks 15th and Notre Dame is a spot below them, ranked 16th.
Last Week, the Cardinals handed Georgia Tech their second straight loss, 31-19. The passing game, led by Tyler Shough, was the path to victory.
Shough spread the ball around as eight different pass catchers found themselves on the stat sheet. He threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Corey Brooks and Chris Bell were the biggest beneficiaries as Brooks had 125 receiving yards and Bell had 82. They scored the touchdown passes thrown by Shough.
For the Fighting Irish, they're coming off a 28-3 win over Miami-Ohio. The defense shined in the win. Cornerback Christian Gray and defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka picked off Redhawk quarterback Brett Gabbert. He also got sacked four times.
Quarterback Riley Leonard had a spectacular day, throwing for 154 yards and running for 143 more. He combined for three touchdowns.
Keys To The Game
Defense, defense, defense. That's Louisville's formula. Yes, they have a highly productive offensive unit. However, what makes the Cardinals go is the other side of the ball. Their best trait is their run defense. Louisville has one of the stingiest run defenses in the nation, only giving up an average of 87 yards per game.
This will be their biggest challenge yet. The Fighting Irish average 238 rushing yards per game and Riley Leonard can run for chunks as well. This is the major area that UL needs to focus on. If they can stop the ground game, they will give themselves the best chance to win.
Speaking of defense, Notre Dame hasn't been too shabby themselves. One of their best traits as a unit is their ability to rush the opposing quarterback. Through their first four games, Notre Dame has racked up nine sacks.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough hasn't faced much pressure so far this year. Louisville has done a great job in pass protection, giving up only two sacks. However, this is a different animal. If Notre Dame wants to win this game, they need to get in the backfield and make Shough uncomfortable.
- Last Meeting: Alabama won 27-24 (2023 SEC Championship)
- All-Time Series: Alabama leads 43-26-4
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
This is the matchup that everyone in the country will be waiting for. It won't be a surprise if this becomes the most-watched regular season game of the season. The rivalry between Georgia and Alabama needs no introduction.
Since 2012, the two teams have played in six postseason meetings, either in the SEC Championship or in the College Football Playoff. Now, No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama will fight in what could decide who makes it to the SEC title game.
The visiting Bulldogs didn't play last week. However, in their previous outing against Kentucky, they didn't look like themselves. Georgia should've won by at least two possessions but had to rally against the Wildcats in a 13-12 slugfest.
Georgia committed nine penalties which totaled 85 penalty yards. They punted six times and running back Branson Robinson scored the team's only touchdown in the fourth quarter. The defense recorded three sacks and recovered a fumble.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Alabama is also coming off a bye week. However, unlike Georgia, the Crimson Tide dominated Wisconsin that same week, in a 42-10 thrashing. Jalen Milroe accounted for five touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground. They didn't turn the ball over and converted 57 percent of their third-down situations.
Keys To The Game
We already touched on the Kentucky game. The offense didn't get off to an expected fast start. Now, they face a tougher test on the road. Now, the Bulldogs don't have to go down the field and score a touchdown on the first drive.
But, establish the time of possession, move the chains, and get in a rhythm. If they could get a touchdown or two before halftime, they'd already be showing a better offensive outing. The issues that Georgia had against Kentucky can be fixed and with them being off last week, they should be ready to go.
It's simple, don't try to hit deep shots early. Don't try to win this game in the first quarter. Georgia has a great run defense, as they always do, but this is their biggest test. They need to establish the run early and hammer away at them physically.
Georgia's defensive front is not going to collapse, but try to get them a little listless. If Alabama can keep the ball on the ground for a good amount of time, that'll open up the potential for a deep shot, which they can do with ease. Just pound away.
- Last Meeting: Washington State won 47-44 (2017)
- All-Time Series: Washington State leads 5-1
- Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
For the after-dark fans, this matchup is a treat. The undefeated Washington State Cougars pay a visit to Albertsons Stadium to take on the No. 25 Boise State Broncos. These two schools have met six times before, the best being the most recent one, in 2017.
In that game, Wazzu pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in school history. They overcame a 31-10 deficit in the final eight minutes and won in three overtime sessions. This time they'll be looking for a road upset over the ranked Broncos.
For Washington State, they are coming into the game having played in one of the craziest contests of the season. At home against San Jose State, Wazzu ironically pulled off a comeback in the fourth quarter.
Down by two possessions heading into the fourth, the Cougars put together three straight scoring drives and sent the game to overtime after SJSU took a 46-43 lead with 26 seconds left. They would win in double overtime, 54-52. John Mateer led the way throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for another and 111 more yards.
Boise State is coming off a dominating effort against Portland State. In the 56-14 win, the Broncos racked up 609 yards of total offense. Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 10.4 yards per completion and added another score on the run.
The defense had some issues at times and gave up a first-quarter touchdown which tied the game at seven. However, they wouldn't lapse for much after and recorded three sacks.
Keys To The Game
The Cougar defense hasn't been great this season. They've had their moments, such as completely shutting down Texas Tech's offense. They've also had some great stops in crucial moments, especially in short-yardage situations. However, they need to clean up a lot. Last week, they gave up 116 rushing yards to San Jose State.
This week, they face a big challenge as Boise State has the third-best ground game in the country. The catalyst is Ashton Jeanty, the best tailback amongst all groups of five teams. He's rushed for 586 yards and nine touchdowns already. Wazzu needs to do something to slow him down. They can't let him run rampant all night. If they do, they're in trouble.
Boise State has a similar key. They need to stop Washington State's most electrifying playmaker. John Mateer has fallen under the radar this year. He might not be playing at a top school, but "Mateer Magic" is alive and well in Pullman.
He's a dual-threat quarterback with speed and power. He can extend plays when facing a pass rush, as evidenced by San Jose State only sacking him twice, despite being in his face for most of that game. He's thrown for 1,102 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also has run for 425 more yards and five scores on the ground. Boise State has to contain him if they want to avoid an upset.
Honorable Mentions:
- Maryland (3-1) @ Indiana (4-0)
- South Florida (2-2) @ Tulane (2-2)
- Northern Illinois (2-1) @ North Carolina State (2-2)
- Fresno State (3-1) @ UNLV (3-0)
- TCU (2-2) @ Kansas (1-3)
- No. 21 Oklahoma (3-1) @ Auburn (2-2)
- UTSA (2-2) @ East Carolina (2-2)
- North Carolina (3-1) @ Duke (4-0)
- No. 19 Illinois (4-0) @ No. 9 Penn State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-1) @ Texas Tech (3-1)
- Florida State (1-3) @ SMU (3-1)
- Arizona (2-1) @ No. 10 Utah (4-0);