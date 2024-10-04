Week 6 predictions for the cross-country matchup between Miami and Cal
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes will take on California this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. For the first time in their program history, the Hurricanes are off to a 5-0 start. Miami came off a massive win against ACC rival Virginia Tech, 38-34. It is one of the greatest games in college football this season.
The Golden Bears and Hurricanes will meet for the fifth time in history. Cal (3-1) will be playing its first ACC home game. Miami is the 10.5-point favorite. Cal lost a week to Florida State, but they have posted good football this season.
Miami is looking to continue accomplishing big goals. Rueben Bain Jr is back for this game. He was out with a hamstring. Cal offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani sustained a concussion or got hit in the neck during a play late in the third quarter against the Seminoles.
Vatikani was carted off the field. He’s slowly making a recovery, and he’s probably going to play in this game. It’s a 50-50 chance.
This is the best defense Miami has faced so far. Miami can’t afford to have another slow start like they did last week against Virginia Tech. Cal is a talented team. Their defense has allowed under 300 total yards per game.
The Hurricanes must avoid turnovers and improve their run defense. Miami struggled against the run last week. Cal's running back, Jaivian Thomas, is good. On September 14, Thomas ran for 169 yards on 17 carries against San Diego State. His longest run was 57 yards.
However, Cal has a significant flaw that works in Miami’s favor. Cal is allowing a sack rate of 12 percent, among the worst in the country. Te
Cam Ward is wired differently. The way he redeemed himself in the serving half, especially in the second half, shows his kind of toughness as a quarterback and person.
No disrespect to Tyler Van Dyke, former Hurricanes quarterback; he would’ve not rallied his guys like the way Ward did against the Hokies.
Prediction: Miami Hurricanes win 31-25 over California Golden Bears