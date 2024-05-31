What are the realistic expectations for Notre Dame football in 2024?
Notre Dame football fell short of expectations in 2023 and it was disappointing to see the Irish miss the playoff and lose to Ohio State at home because Sam Hartman was supposed to be the difference.
While Hartman was solid and was a Heisman candidate at the start of the season, he quieted down midway through the year. The Irish had a disappointing close loss to Ohio State and that's when most people felt like the playoff was out of the question.
Now that Hartman and Audric Estime are gone, Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love are taking over as the starting quarterback and running back, respectively. The excitement is there for these two backfield mates and as long as they stay healthy, the Irish should be able to push for a spot in the extended 12-team playoff this year.
But realistically, what are the expectations for Notre Dame this year?
The talent level is about the same as last year so looking at the schedule, I see Notre Dame opening the year with a tough loss at Texas A&M. The Irish will rebound with wins over Purdue, Miami, NIU, and Louisville before a bye. They'll come off a bye and win the next three games before another bye, sitting at 7-1 on the year. After that bye, they'll beat Florida State, Virginia, and Army before heading to USC with a 10-1 record. A win gets Notre Dame in the playoff. A loss would likely end its hopes.
I'm predicting a close loss and a 10-2 record but I would not be shocked with 11-1 and a playoff berth.