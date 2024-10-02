Saturday Blitz
Fansided

When and where are all of the 2024 FBS conference championship games?

For the Power Conferences, the Group of 5, and the Pac-12 somewhere in the middle, all roads lead to conference championship games and the CFPs.

By Sam Fariss

2023 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan
2023 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

From the Mountain West to the ACC, all roads lead to conference championship games and, for some, to the College Football Playoffs. Now that the playoffs have expanded to the 12-team format, even a Group of 5 program gets a guaranteed spot in the postseason.

So, with the regular season almost halfway to its conclusion and the conference championships rapidly approaching, analysts and fans alike are making their projections about who will make their way into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs.

This year, the winner of the four Power Conference championship games will earn an automatic bid to the playoffs. Likewise, the highest-ranked team from all of the other FBS conferences will also receive an automatic bid. The other seven spots will be allotted to the remaining highest-ranked teams.

With conference championship games more important than ever, here are when and where each game will take place:

Power Conference championship games

  • ACC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET – Charlotte, NC
  • Big 12 – Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon ET – Arlington, TX 
  • Big Ten – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET – Indianapolis, IN
  • SEC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. ET – Atlanta, GA

The ACC, Big 12, and SEC championship games will be on ABC's network. The Big Ten championship game will be broadcast on CBS.

Group of 5 conference championship games

  • American – Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET – Landover, MD
  • Conference-USA – Friday, Dec. 6 – 8 p.m. ET –
  • MAC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET – Detroit, MI
  • Mountain West – Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET – Location TBD
  • Sun Belt – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Location, TBD

The American Athletic Conference championship game will be on ABC. The C-USA conference championship game will be on CBSSN. The MAC championship game will be on ESPN. The Mountain West conference championship game will be on FOX.

Read more:

feed

Home/College Football Playoff