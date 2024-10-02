When and where are all of the 2024 FBS conference championship games?
By Sam Fariss
From the Mountain West to the ACC, all roads lead to conference championship games and, for some, to the College Football Playoffs. Now that the playoffs have expanded to the 12-team format, even a Group of 5 program gets a guaranteed spot in the postseason.
So, with the regular season almost halfway to its conclusion and the conference championships rapidly approaching, analysts and fans alike are making their projections about who will make their way into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs.
This year, the winner of the four Power Conference championship games will earn an automatic bid to the playoffs. Likewise, the highest-ranked team from all of the other FBS conferences will also receive an automatic bid. The other seven spots will be allotted to the remaining highest-ranked teams.
With conference championship games more important than ever, here are when and where each game will take place:
Power Conference championship games
- ACC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET – Charlotte, NC
- Big 12 – Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon ET – Arlington, TX
- Big Ten – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET – Indianapolis, IN
- SEC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. ET – Atlanta, GA
The ACC, Big 12, and SEC championship games will be on ABC's network. The Big Ten championship game will be broadcast on CBS.
Group of 5 conference championship games
- American – Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET – Landover, MD
- Conference-USA – Friday, Dec. 6 – 8 p.m. ET –
- MAC – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET – Detroit, MI
- Mountain West – Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET – Location TBD
- Sun Belt – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Location, TBD
The American Athletic Conference championship game will be on ABC. The C-USA conference championship game will be on CBSSN. The MAC championship game will be on ESPN. The Mountain West conference championship game will be on FOX.