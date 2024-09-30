When is the first 2024 College Football Playoff rankings released?
By Sam Fariss
The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs is less than three months away and everyone is eagerly awaiting the reveal of which teams will earn their spot in the newly-expanded CFPs.
As programs check off another week of matchups from their 12-game regular season, and a few prepare for their conference championship games, fans have grown curious when the first CFP rankings will be released.
The simple answer is November 4, the first Tuesday of the month. However, here's a bit more detail on the College Football Playoff rankings and what they mean:
2024 College Football Playoff rankings release dates
- Tuesday, November 5: 7-8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 12: 9-9:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 19: 7-8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 26: 8-9 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, December 3: 7-7:30 p.m. ET
- Selection Sunday, December 8: 12-4 p.m. ET
The CFP rankings will be updated and announced on Tuesday evening each week of November and the first week of December ahead of Selection Sunday on Dec. 8.
Does the AP Poll affect the CFP rankings?
No... supposedly.
The College Football Playoff rankings are voted on by a committee. This committee is supposed to base their votes on factors like strength of schedule, conference championship win/loss, common opponents, etc.
However, how can an individual, especially one who lives and breathes college football, not be swayed by a team that is ranked No. 1 in the country compared to a team that is ranked any lower?
The moral of the story is that while the AP Top 25 isn't supposed to sway the CFP rankings, it's still up to human error and influence.
2024-25 College Football Playoffs schedule
First Round – December 20-21
- Game 1 – Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET
- Game 2 – Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET
- Game 3 – Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET
- Game 4 – Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals – December 31-January 1
- Game 5 – the VRBO Fiesta Bowl – Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Game 6 – the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
- Game 7 – the Rose Bowl Game – Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET
- Game 8 – The Allstate Sugar Bowl – Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET
Semifinals – January 9-10
- Game 9 – the Capital One Orange Bowl – Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Game 10 – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl – Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
National Championship – January 20
- Game 11 – Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA