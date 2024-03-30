When is Florida football's 2024 spring game?
Billy Napier and Florida football are in a tough spot. The Gators are coming off of a 5-7 season and went just 6-7 in their first year under Napier. An 11-14 record is not exactly what Napier had in mind to start his tenure when he took over a couple of years ago.
Well, he has a chance to prove himself in 2024 and get the program back on track, but if he doesn't win 7-8 games, his job will be in serious jeopardy.
Fans aren't going to put up with the Gators falling further behind while the in-state rival Florida State Seminoles continue to skyrocket. They're coming off a 13-1 season and near-playoff berth after winning the SEC while Florida was bowl-less and went just 3-5 in the SEC for a second straight season under Napier.
Florida is heading into spring ball with some question marks but it brings back quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Montrell Johnson. These two should lead the offense, but there will be talk about if five-star freshman DJ Lagway should replace Mertz as QB1. We'll find out a lot more about that situation this spring.
Before we get into position battles and the meat and potatoes of Florida football, let's talk spring game.
When is Florida football's spring game?
Florida has announced that its spring game will be held on April 13 which is the same as a number of other SEC programs. It will take place at 1 p.m. ET and is free to the public.
This will be our first chance to see how the quarterback situation looks and if the Gators are ready to shake off the slow start to the Napier era and get back to their winning ways.