When is Michigan football's 2024 spring game?
Here we are, less than a month away from taking in the new era of Michigan football after watching the Wolverines win their first national title since 1997.
The title victory didn't come without a cost, however. What this means is that a number of starters are departing for the NFL and Jim Harbaugh's stock was at an all-time high and the Los Angeles Chargers decided to offer him a deal that he couldn't refuse. After years of flirting with the NFL and sticking with Michigan, he finally made the leap (again).
With Harbaugh gone, Sherrone Moore takes over after replacing the head coach during his suspension at the end of last season. Fans love Moore, but is he ready to be the full-time head coach? That remains to be seen.
Plus, he'll have to figure things out without JJ McCarthy at quarterback and Blake Corum, too, is gone. The top two players on the offensive side of the ball departing doesn't seem ideal. That's because it's not. There aren't many teams that have lost as much as Michigan has this offseason, but the Wolverines will look to rebuild.
That starts this spring and fans will catch the new-look Wolverines during the annual spring scrimmage.
Michigan will hold its annual spring game on April 20 at noon which is also free to the public and should have a decent turnout. Fans will probably show up in droves still high off that national title celebration.
I'm most excited to see who steps up at quarterback for the Wolverines.