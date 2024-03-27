When is Ole Miss football's 2024 Grove Bowl spring game?
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are looking to build on the momentum they've conjured up over the past few seasons. The Rebels have won 10-plus games in two out of three years and it feels like this program continues to trend in the right direction under Kiffin.
It's easy to trend in the right direction when you return plenty of talent each year and bring in some proven stars via the transfer portal.
Kiffin has done that yet again.
In fact, the Rebels have the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class according to 247Sports and there are some legit stars in this group of newcomers. Guys like Logan Diggs, Trey Amos, Dae'Quan Wright, Yam Banks, Walter Nolen, Antwane Wells Jr., Princely Umanmielen, and Chris Paul Jr. are all going to have major impacts on the team next season and should help the Rebels contend for an SEC title.
Plus, this is the year in which the 12-team playoff will be launched and the Rebels will have a legitimate shot to make the field with one of the top teams from the SEC. This will likely allow a superconference like the SEC to get 3-4 teams in every year.
But before that can happen, we will get our first glimpse at 2024 Ole Miss football during the annual Grove Bowl (spring game).
When is the 2024 Grove Bowl?
Ole Miss will host its annual spring game on April 13 which is before a lot of major programs and it'll kick off at 3 p.m. CT. That means it's 4 p.m. ET for those of you who live on the East Coast and still want to tune in.
This will be a good chance to catch Jaxson Dart and the rest of the Rebels as they continue their quest for an SEC title. I think this year's team will have the juice.