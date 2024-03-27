When is Texas A&M football's 2024 spring game?
Texas A&M football fans are ready. They're ready to move on from the Jimbo Fisher era and put all their trust in Mike Elko to turn the program around.
For years, Fisher was one of the best recruiters in the country but that never translated to anything more than a couple of solid seasons. He never lived up to the hype and his tenure fizzled out in 2023 with yet another disappointing season. Texas A&M decided to pay his massive buyout and get a new head coach in town for 2024.
That new coach is Elko and he was there under Fisher as a defensive coordinator years ago and now he's back to replace his former boss who helped him get the job at Duke.
Elko will face the tough task of winning in the SEC right away but expectations are relatively high as he's piecing together a solid team and there's already talent in place to win now. He just has to prove that he's a better coach than Fisher which, after watching the past few years of Texas A&M football, shouldn't be incredibly difficult -- Fisher was a far cry from his national title days at FSU.
When is Texas A&M football's spring game?
Fans will get their first look at A&M during the annual spring game which will take place on April 20 at 1 p.m. local time. So that means 2 p.m. ET.
It's an opportunity to get a look at the quarterbacks backing up Conner Weigman as he comes off an injury in 2023 and see if the team is in contending form.
This is one of the spring games I'm most excited to tune in to.